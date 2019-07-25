HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Irwin Borough, Joan Agnew, Murder Suicide, Thomas Agnew, Westmoreland County

IRWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) — Authorities have opened a murder-suicide investigation after two 85-year-olds were found dead in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner announced Thursday that the murder-suicide investigation is underway in Irwin Borough.

The report says 85-year old Thomas Agnew and 85-year-old Joan Agnew died at 1920 Highland Avenue on Wednesday or Thursday.

Thomas’ manner of death is listed as suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, while Joan’s manner of death is homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were discovered Thursday morning.

The Irwin Borough Police are investigating.

Comments