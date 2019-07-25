Comments
IRWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) — Authorities have opened a murder-suicide investigation after two 85-year-olds were found dead in Westmoreland County.
The Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner announced Thursday that the murder-suicide investigation is underway in Irwin Borough.
The report says 85-year old Thomas Agnew and 85-year-old Joan Agnew died at 1920 Highland Avenue on Wednesday or Thursday.
Thomas’ manner of death is listed as suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, while Joan’s manner of death is homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were discovered Thursday morning.
The Irwin Borough Police are investigating.
