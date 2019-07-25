HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania say a Maryland man is about to enter a plea in the case of the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl nearly two decades ago.

A plea hearing for Timothy D. Nelson Jr. is scheduled for Thursday morning in the Johnstown federal courthouse.

Nelson, a 50-year-old from Cumberland, Maryland, was arrested in January after police say DNA and fingerprints helped identify him as a suspect.

Authorities have said the victim was abducted in Cainbrook, Pennsylvania, in 1999, taken to West Virginia and assaulted before being released.

Nelson’s lawyer confirms his client is scheduled for a plea hearing but is declining comment until after the proceeding.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

