



WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – People from near and far are expected to converge on Kecksburg to take part in the 14th annual UFO Festival.

The family friendly event runs from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, at the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department grounds and social hall located at 5128 Water St., Mt. Pleasant Township, in Westmoreland County.

There will be food, crafts and much more. But what most people are interested in is talking to those who investigate, hunt and research all things related to UFOs – all of whom will be on hand at the event.

A parade, fireworks show and UFO hot dog eating competition will also take place at the festival.

The event marks a mysterious occurrence from Dec. 9, 1965. Some claim that something extraterrestrial smashed into the woods outside of Kecksburg. Others say it was space junk, a meteor or nothing at all.

For more information on the event, contact the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department at 724-423-9540 or click here.