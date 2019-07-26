HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
ELK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after a bald eagle was found shot dead in Erie County.

According to a post on the commission’s Facebook page, the dead eagle was found Thursday night near Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township.

 

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Game Commission / Facebook)

A state game warden responded to the scene near the intersection of State Route 18 and Sherman Road, and an investigation revealed the mature bald eagle had been shot, the post read.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Office at 814-432-3187 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-742-8001.

