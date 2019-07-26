HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
Filed Under:Consumer News, Costco, Local News, Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Costco is making it a bit easier to get your shopping done in case you forget your membership card at home.

The warehouse store has unveiled a digital membership card that customers can access on their smartphones.

Here are six simple steps to take advantage of the feature:

  1. Download the Costco app from the App Store or Google Play Store
  2. Launch the Costco app and tap the digital membership card icon
  3. Log in to your Costco.com account or create a new one
  4. Verify your membership by answering a series of questions
  5. The digital membership card will then appear on your screen
  6. Open the app when you enter the warehouse and to check out at the register

For more information, visit www.costco.com/costco-app.html.

