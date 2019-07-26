Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Costco is making it a bit easier to get your shopping done in case you forget your membership card at home.
The warehouse store has unveiled a digital membership card that customers can access on their smartphones.
Here are six simple steps to take advantage of the feature:
- Download the Costco app from the App Store or Google Play Store
- Launch the Costco app and tap the digital membership card icon
- Log in to your Costco.com account or create a new one
- Verify your membership by answering a series of questions
- The digital membership card will then appear on your screen
- Open the app when you enter the warehouse and to check out at the register
For more information, visit www.costco.com/costco-app.html.
