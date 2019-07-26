PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriff Sergeant Neil Hall had saved five people with Narcan and on Friday, he made it six.

Sgt. Hall was responding to a call of a man unconscious outside of Larrimor’s Men’s Suit Store on Fifth Avenue downtown when a City of Pittsburgh Police officer told him he had already administered Narcan with no effect.

That’s when Sgt. Hall called on his experience in incidents like these and positioned the man’s body to administer a second dose of Narcan.

Following the second dosage, the man became fully awakened and then was transported to a local hospital for observation.

The male was suspected to be under the influence of opioids.