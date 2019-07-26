HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a beer theft.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the suspects stole the beer from the GetGo convenience store on State Route 228. Surveillance cameras captured images of the individuals.

(Photo Credit: Cranberry Township Police Department/Facebook)

They then ran from the store and got away in a white four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Cranberry Township Police Department at 724-776-5180 extension 5 or send an email to tips@cranberrytownship.com.

