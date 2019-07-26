Comments
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a beer theft.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the suspects stole the beer from the GetGo convenience store on State Route 228. Surveillance cameras captured images of the individuals.
They then ran from the store and got away in a white four-door sedan, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Cranberry Township Police Department at 724-776-5180 extension 5 or send an email to tips@cranberrytownship.com.
