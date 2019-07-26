Comments
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A K9 with the Union Township Police Department is getting a donation of body armor.
Draco — the department’s K9 — will receive a bullet and stab protective vest in the next two months, the police department announced Friday.
The vest is a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance for law enforcement dogs.
The dog’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser from Appriss, Inc.’s employees from Louisville, Kentucky, the police department announced.
The vest will have an embroidering with, “Gifted by Employees of Appriss.”
Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 3,400 protective vests to K9s.
You must log in to post a comment.