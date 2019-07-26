PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old girl was shot early Friday morning along West Prospect Avenue in the city’s Fairywood neighborhood, according to the victim’s mother.

The mother told KDKA that her daughter was shot multiple times in the leg during a drive-by shooting while she stood in front of her family’s home just before 1 a.m. Friday. She will undergo surgery and is expected to be okay, according to the mother.

One of the bullets struck the right side of the gas meter in the home’s front yard and the smell of gas filled the air.

Just before 4 a.m., crews worked to turn off the home’s gas and the family was able to remain inside the home.

Pittsburgh Police investigated on scene for a few hours, and the victim’s mother said that officers took her daughter’s cell phone as part of that investigation.

The mother said her daughter was standing on the sidewalk with her friend at the time of the shooting.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked the mother if she knew who would target her daughter she said, “No, but I hear police have a suspect in mind.”

The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Neighbors were shaken by the incident.

“It’s terrible, and I’m sick of it, actually,” said Deille Fisher, a neighbor. “I mean, our kids are outside all the time. We’re afraid to let our children outside on this block because there’s so many shootings out here. It’s terrible.”

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.