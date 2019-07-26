UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Fayette County EMA continues to review information received from 211 regarding reports of damage following the July 21 storm that swept through the area.
Residents who reported damage to 211 will be receiving a follow-up call. Anyone who sustained damage and has not contacted 211 is still able to do so.
FCEMA is working with VOAD partners to provide help to those affected by the storm.
Fayette County first responders themselves lost approximately $175,000 in equipment when severe flooding tore through the area.
Anyone who would like to make a financial donation to the cleanup and assistance efforts can mail a check to:
Fayette County Community Action
108 N. Beeson Ave.
Uniontown, PA 15401
Those donating are asked to write “Disaster Fund” in the memo portion of the check.
