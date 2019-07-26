PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds lined up around the block at PPG Paints Arena for Mission of Mercy’s free dental clinic.

For the third year in a row, free dental care was available for people with cavities and other concerns.

Everything from fillings, to tooth removal and pulling of wisdom teeth, people were offered free dental services on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Even if you have health insurance, you can’t afford to get the dental piece,” said one woman at PPG Paints Arena.

Organizers expect 1,400 patients by the end of the day on Saturday.

There are 1,400 volunteers, 180 dentists, and 100 dental chairs on hand at the arena. Once capacity is reached, the doors are closed.

“They are very nervous and scared when they come in, they’re coming in to get dental work done in a stadium, they wait four-to-five hours, there’s a lot of trepidation and concern,” said one of the organizers.

However, once it’s all done, the smiles speak for themselves.

“I’m sure a lot of people are afraid of dentists, either the costs or just the process itself, but they made it very painless here and very simple,” said one patient.