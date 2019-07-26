



Nikki

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This pretty girl is Nikki! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another local organization. Nikki is a very sweet pup who loves to spend time with her friends. She would do best in an active home with children who are 10 years or older and would prefer to be the only pet in her new family. An ideal home for Nikki would be one where she can continue working on positive reinforcement training so she can continue improving her canine manners. She absolutely adores playtime and gets very excited when she can play with toys. Is Nikki the missing piece to your family? She’s waiting to meet you today!