Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Nikki
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This pretty girl is Nikki! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another local organization. Nikki is a very sweet pup who loves to spend time with her friends. She would do best in an active home with children who are 10 years or older and would prefer to be the only pet in her new family. An ideal home for Nikki would be one where she can continue working on positive reinforcement training so she can continue improving her canine manners. She absolutely adores playtime and gets very excited when she can play with toys. Is Nikki the missing piece to your family? She’s waiting to meet you today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Nikki, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Betty, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Danny & Betty
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I’m Danny! I am a little shy at first. But once I am settled in, I am a very friendly cat. I like to give head butts.
I get along well with other cats.
I am looking forward to finding my forever home. Come, meet me in the cat room!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Betty is 10-months old as of July 2019. She is shy at first, but once she knows you, she is happy and playful.
She loves attention and spending time with the volunteers. Betty needs a family to help her feel confident and loved.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
