



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall has been issued for certain kinds of taco seasoning over concerns about salmonella contamination.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall for Great Value and HEB seasonings from Williams Foods LLC.

According to the FDA, the seasonings contain cumin from the Mincing Spice Co. Testing showed the cumin was potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products include:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix

Item Number – 564829444

Package Size – 1 oz

Product UPC – 0 78742 24572 0

Product Dates – Best if used by 07/08/21; Best if used by 07/09/21

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium

Item Number – 050215

Package Size – 1.25 oz

Product UPC – 0 41220 79609 0

Product Dates – Better by 07/10/21; Better by 07/11/21; Better by 07/15/21

The seasonings were sold in many states across the country, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The recalled items came in packages weighing 1-1.25 ounces.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and can cause serious problems for children and the elderly.

The FDA says no cases of salmonella related to the product have been reported.

Anyone who bought the seasoning can either throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.