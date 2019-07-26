HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
LATROBE (KDKA) — Fans expected and extravagant entrance for Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, but he made a quiet entrance.

Following practice on day one of camp, it was anything but quiet when two fans, Caleb and Taylor caught JuJu’s attention, getting him to help with a gender reveal for the child they’re expecting.

    “3..2..1…It’s a boy!!” JuJu, Caleb and Taylor exclaimed to an excited crowd.

    According to the Facebook post, Caleb and Taylor are naming their son Grasyn.

    Welcome to the newest member of Steeler Nation!

