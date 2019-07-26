PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a pistol off a woman walking down the street.

According to the Pittsburgh Police, the woman was walking in the 500 block of Grant Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m. when a man ran up and yanked her pistol and holster off her waistband. The man fled on foot to Grant Avenue onto South Seventh Street

The woman was legally armed, the authorities said.

An investigation led to police identifying the suspect as 20-year-old from Duquesne who had a criminal history, including illegal firearms, burglary and drug sales.

Court records reveal that Keyjuan King, a 20-year-old from Dusquese, is in custody for the incident at the Allegheny County Jail. He is facing charges of drug and gun law violations, as well as robbery.

The police said he was arrested Friday after a search warrant at a home on Crawford Avenue was issued.

The authorities seized a holster that matches the woman’s holster, two single rounds of ammo that match the stolen pistol’s caliber, narcotics, a digital scale and over $1,000.

It is not known if the police discovered the firearm.