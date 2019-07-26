Comments
I-79 from Washington County to Butler County in various municipalities
Route 30 from Route 130 to I-376 in various municipalities
Route 2110 (Penn Avenue) in Wilkinsburg Borough and Churchill Borough
I-279 from Camp Horn Road to I-79 in Ohio Township and Franklin Park Borough
Route 3081 (Montour Street) in Moon Township and Coraopolis Borough
Route 3083 (Petrie Road) in Robinson Township
Route 3091 (Herbst Road) in Kennedy Township
Route 3093 (Ewing Road) in Kennedy Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT announced line painting operations will take place on numerous roadways in Allegheny County.
The paining working is Saturday and July 29 through Aug. 3., PennDot announced Friday.
Work to repaint lines will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the following locations:
Additionally, crews will conduct line painting on Saturday, July 27 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following locations:
