PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT announced line painting operations will take place on numerous roadways in Allegheny County.

The paining working is Saturday and July 29 through Aug. 3., PennDot announced Friday.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the following locations:

  • I-79 from Washington County to Butler County in various municipalities
  • Route 30 from Route 130 to I-376 in various municipalities
  • Route 2110 (Penn Avenue) in Wilkinsburg Borough and Churchill Borough

    • Additionally, crews will conduct line painting on Saturday, July 27 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following locations:

  • I-279 from Camp Horn Road to I-79 in Ohio Township and Franklin Park Borough
  • Route 3081 (Montour Street) in Moon Township and Coraopolis Borough
  • Route 3083 (Petrie Road) in Robinson Township
  • Route 3091 (Herbst Road) in Kennedy Township
  • Route 3093 (Ewing Road) in Kennedy Township
