PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The City of Pittsburgh gives a big hello to the two newest Toco Toucans.
Guests who visited the National Aviary between July 10 and July 24 got the chance to help name the two newest members of the flock.
Each visitor of the aviary was given a ticket to cast a vote for one of three name combinations: Soul and Lua, Mango and Tango, or Frank and Eva.
On Thursday, July 25, The National Aviary in Pittsburgh announced that the majority of visitors voted for Mango and Tango as the names of the new Toucans.
The TreeTops exhibit, presented by Peoples, offered visitors a first-look at the Toco Toucans who are the most recognized of all 40 Toucan species.
