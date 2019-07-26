Comments
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A family was rushed out of their home as a late-night fire raged at two houses in Lawrence County.
The fire started around 11 p.m. in an empty house at the corner of Chestnut and Pine Streets in New Castle.
It then spread to a neighboring house and threatened a third home after that.
A young couple and their three kids live there.
Someone was able to alert them and they all got out safely.
Neighbors say the house where the fire started was empty for only a couple of months.
