CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Some West Virginia state employees are getting a pay raise next month.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the move comes after the state Personnel Board voted Thursday to update salary schedules for the first time in a decade.

Personnel Director Sheryl Webb said because it had been so long, the government’s first three pay grades were below minimum wage and unusable.

She said officials had to balance the need for more competitive salaries with the reality that the state can’t afford multimillion-dollar pay adjustments.

Under the new plan, the minimum salary at the lowest pay grade will increase from $16,008 to $18,249 and the maximum salary at the highest pay grade will increase from $114,888 to $117,182. There also will be proportionate increases for other pay grades.

