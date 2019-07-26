HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You have another chance to get rid of those hard-to-recycle items.

On Saturday, July 27, the Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting a collection at La Roche University.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can drop off a range of items, including TVs, cell phones and tires.

There is a fee for some items while others are free.

For more information, visit the PRC website here. And, click here for other Hard-To-Recycle Collections in western Pennsylvania.

