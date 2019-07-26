Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You have another chance to get rid of those hard-to-recycle items.
On Saturday, July 27, the Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting a collection at La Roche University.
It runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
You can drop off a range of items, including TVs, cell phones and tires.
There is a fee for some items while others are free.
For more information, visit the PRC website here. And, click here for other Hard-To-Recycle Collections in western Pennsylvania.
