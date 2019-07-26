



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you don’t have any plans for the weekend, you may want to listen up because pickles are taking over Pittsburgh.

Picklesburgh runs from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28.

Now, don’t get us wrong. We think pickles themselves are pretty “dill-icious,” but there will be oh so much more at this event.

We’ve put together a list of important tidbits of information to help you be as cool as a cucumber and enjoy Picklesburgh, which organizers say has been voted the No. 1 specialty food festival in the country by readers of USA Today.

WHAT IS IT?

Picklesburgh goes beyond the dill pickle. The celebration offers a variety of food and drinks featuring pickled ingredients from local chefs and restaurants. Think of it like a pickle explosion: snacks, merchandise, contests and much more.

There is a great musical lineup in store. Justin Fabus, Caleb Kopta, Beauty Slap and Back Alley Sound are just a few of the many performances that the crowd will be able to enjoy.

If souvenirs are more your thing, don’t fret. Kraft Heinz will release a limited-edition golden pickle pin. The free pins will be available while supplies last.

WHEN AND WHERE IS IT?

The festival runs Friday and Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m. each day.

On Sunday, the fun lasts from noon to 6 p.m.

As for the location, all you will have to do is follow the crowds and smell of pickles. But more specifically, Picklesburgh takes place on the Roberto Clemente Bridge and Ft. Duquesne Boulevard in Downtown Pittsburgh.

COST:

That’s one of the best things about Picklesburgh. Admission is free! Those 21 and over looking to partake in some adult beverages will need to obtain free wristbands, which are available at various locations around the festival. Make sure to bring along your proper identification.

WHERE DO I PARK?

Several parking garages are available nearby. Attendees are encouraged to visit ParkPGH to check availability before heading into downtown.

Public transit is also a good option. The Port Authority’s Trip Planner can help you get to Picklesburgh without having to worry about parking your car.

Keep in mind that road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the duration of the event. Click here for a full list.

STILL HAVE QUESTIONS?

We get it. You want to be in the know about all things Picklesburgh. Click here to get more answers to those lingering and pickling questions.