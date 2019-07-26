PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh firefighters are being credited with saving a kitten that fell through a sewer grate in Oakland.

A surgical resident at UPMC was the first to spot the kitten.

Dr. Liliana Camison says she was driving home after work Thursday when she saw the small cat run across Fifth Avenue. It sat down, getting out of the way of traffic, by a sewer.

Dr. Camison parked her car and rushed over to the kitten, but before she could reach it, it fell down and into the “dark and dirty” sewer water. She said she called 911, but Animal Control could not reach the cat.

But Dr. Camison was determined to rescue the poor creature.

She said she then drove to the fire station on the South Side, which called the Oakland station. Several of the firefighters came out to the scene.

Dr. Camison said the firefighters eventually pulled the heavy grate from the street, and five hours after the ordeal began the kitten was finally pulled from the sewer.

Dr. Camison said she and her husband have decided to keep the kitten, and are grateful to the firefighters for their effort.

