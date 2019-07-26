PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The trams are back up and running this morning at Pittsburgh International Airport after both went down late Thursday night.

A viewer sent KDKA video of frustrated passengers with nowhere to go.

Airport officials say the southbound train was scheduled for routine maintenance, but the northbound train went down unexpectedly from 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

No outbound flights were impacted, because there weren’t any at that late hour.

The airport brought in buses to take passengers between terminals, and they opened the pedestrian tunnel which most people decided to take.

It remains unclear why the northbound train went down.

Officials at the airport are investigating.

