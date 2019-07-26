LATROBE (KDKA) — The first training camp practice of the season is set to take place Friday afternoon in Latrobe as the Steelers start the 2019 campaign.

Friday morning, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke to the media and said he is excited for camp this year.

“It’s different, different people,” Big Ben said. “I am excited to get on the field and do real football with these guys.”

Ben was asked about the loss of weapons like wide receiver Antonio Brown, and he said the adjustment will need to be made quickly in order to stay competitive.

“It’s going to be pretty hard to make up for that, but I am going to do my best to still bring my A-game and I know we got other guys on this team that are ready to step up and bring everything they can to the table.”

Ben was asked about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s mindset coming into the season and how he has stepped up as a young leader of the team.

“I think JuJu is himself and that is what makes him special,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s still fun and fun loving and silly at times, but I have seen him, because this is his third year, you see some growth and maturity. You see him excepting that leadership role especially in that room.”

Ben was asked what fan should be excited for on the offense heading into this season.

“I have to play better,” Ben said. “I always start with myself and it starts with me because I have the ball in my hand. I need to make sure that I distribute the ball to guys and I need to make sure I don’t turn the ball over. I know the rest of the guys are excited about what I bring to the table. I am excited for guys from tight ends to running backs to wide receivers…obviously the line they are pretty special. It’s kind of to be determined. That’s the fun part there is still a little mystery out there.”