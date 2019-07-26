



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animals help people in so many ways, and we here at KDKA are excited to say that “Pittsburgh Today Live” is going to share the story of an assistance dog.

“Penguin the PTL Pup” is being raised by a local family, and we’re going to show his journey.

Jill Sabo, of Bridgeville, and her son Jack will be raising Penguin for a year and half before he goes off to specialized training.

WATCH: Penguin’s Trainers On PTL —

Penguin is from Canine Companions for Independence, which provides dogs free of charge to adults, children and veterans with disabilities.

“I’ve been able to see first-hand the impact these dogs have on their recipients,” said Jack Sabo. “Sometimes they pick up dropped items or turn on light switches. For recipients who are hard of hearing, they get to alert the recipient when someone knocks at the door or when a smoke alarm or fire alarm goes off.”

Continue watching PTL weekdays on 9 a.m. on KDKA for Penguin’s story.

For more information: https://www.cci.org/