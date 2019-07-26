MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A local mom, who KDKA didn’t identify since her son is a minor, is distraught.

Her 14 year-old son, who has autism, has been living at Auberle in McKeesport for a couple of months. The facility offers a lot of services, including foster care, drug and mental health programs, and various youth programs.

“He’s very sad, depressed,” she said. “He wants out of there. He keeps having flashbacks of what happened.”

Police said the teen was sexually assaulted by 18-year-old Dominik Clemens, who also lives at Auberle, Sunday night. The alleged assault wasn’t reported until Monday.

The alleged rape happened inside Midtown Plaza Apartments in McKeesport, not far from Auberle. The alleged victim told police Clemens pulled him to the ground and threatened to beat him up if he didn’t have sex with him.

The alleged victim told police he was with Clemens and two other minors that night. When the victim started screaming, police said Clemens got off of him. After hearing what happened, the victim’s mom notified Auberle staff immediately.

“I’ve made reports to them, my son’s made reports to them about the same person putting a cigarette on his head, choking him until he’s passed out, put a sharp object to his throat when staff wasn’t looking,” she said.

She said these reports have gone unchecked.

“Being that nothing was done, he took it a step further,” she said.

When police asked Clemens what happened, he said “he didn’t enjoy any of it,” expressed that he “cares about the victim” and said “what I did wasn’t me.” Police said he changed his story multiple times when asked why he allegedly did what he did.

Clemens faces multiple charges, including rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

KDKA reached out to Auberle for a statement, and has yet to hear back.