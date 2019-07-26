HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — The Fort Pitt Bridge will be under inspection this weekend.

PennDOT announced Friday the inspection activities will be Saturday and Sunday from the upper deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge to northbound I-279 and Fort Duquesne Boulevard (Exit 70B and 70C) between 6 a.m. and noon.

The schedule of traffic restrictions can be found below.

Saturday

  • Right lane closure on the ramp from southbound I-279 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck
  • Left lane closure on the ramp from westbound I-376 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck

    • Sunday

  • Left lane closure on the ramp from southbound I-279 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck
  • Right lane closure on the ramp from westbound I-376 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck
  • Closure of Liberty Avenue between Commonwealth Place and the Fort Pitt Bridge

    • Posted Detour

  • From Liberty Avenue, turn left onto Commonwealth Place
  • Turn left from Commonwealth Place onto Liberty Avenue
  • Turn left from Liberty Avenue onto Stanwix Street
  • Turn left from Stanwix Street onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard
  • Bear right onto 10th Street Bypass toward westbound I-376/Fort Pitt Bridge
  • Stay in the right lane toward westbound I-376/Fort Pitt Bridge
  • Follow ramp onto the Fort Pitt Bridge
  • End detour
