Right lane closure on the ramp from southbound I-279 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck
Left lane closure on the ramp from westbound I-376 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck
Left lane closure on the ramp from southbound I-279 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck
Right lane closure on the ramp from westbound I-376 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge lower deck
Closure of Liberty Avenue between Commonwealth Place and the Fort Pitt Bridge
From Liberty Avenue, turn left onto Commonwealth Place
Turn left from Commonwealth Place onto Liberty Avenue
Turn left from Liberty Avenue onto Stanwix Street
Turn left from Stanwix Street onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard
Bear right onto 10th Street Bypass toward westbound I-376/Fort Pitt Bridge
Stay in the right lane toward westbound I-376/Fort Pitt Bridge
Follow ramp onto the Fort Pitt Bridge
End detour
PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — The Fort Pitt Bridge will be under inspection this weekend.
PennDOT announced Friday the inspection activities will be Saturday and Sunday from the upper deck of the Fort Pitt Bridge to northbound I-279 and Fort Duquesne Boulevard (Exit 70B and 70C) between 6 a.m. and noon.
The schedule of traffic restrictions can be found below.
Saturday
Sunday
Posted Detour
