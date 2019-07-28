HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
By Pam Surano
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Fire crews are responding a fire at Churchill Center in Penn Hills along Pennoak Drive.

According to firefighters, a gas line inside the building is burning and they are unable to find the meter to shut the gas off.

People’s Gas is on the scene with an excavator and trying to get to the valve and shut the gas off.

The plaza contains Eagle Renter, Cefola’s Cleaners, and Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photographer Ian Smith

The owner of Cefola’s Cleaners said the entire roof has collapsed and each business is destroyed.

At least six firefighters were injured when the roof collapsed and three have been transported to local hospitals. Their condition has not been released.

No word if anyone was inside the building.

