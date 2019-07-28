PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Fire crews are responding a fire at Churchill Center in Penn Hills along Pennoak Drive.
#BREAKING: Massive fire along Frankstown Ave in Penn Hills. Three businesses burning including BSB House of Wings. Gas line burning inside. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7LblOO43W1
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) July 29, 2019
According to firefighters, a gas line inside the building is burning and they are unable to find the meter to shut the gas off.
People’s Gas is on the scene with an excavator and trying to get to the valve and shut the gas off.
The plaza contains Eagle Renter, Cefola’s Cleaners, and Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings.
The owner of Cefola’s Cleaners said the entire roof has collapsed and each business is destroyed.
At least six firefighters were injured when the roof collapsed and three have been transported to local hospitals. Their condition has not been released.
No word if anyone was inside the building.
