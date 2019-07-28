HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
KECKSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Kecksburg UFO Festival kicked off this weekend, celebrating Laurel Highlands’ paranormal past.

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

The event is hosted by the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, and this is the 14th year the festival has been celebrated.

The paranormal-themed UFO festival is features guest speakers, costumes, fireworks, games, and vendors with souvenirs for UFO enthusiasts.

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

More than 50 years ago, on Dec. 9, 1965, some people claim they saw a UFO smash into the woods outside of Kecksburg. Others say it was space junk, a meteor or nothing at all.

Either way, Kecksburg isn’t missing the chance to celebrate. The festival stretches from July 26 to July 28.

(Photo Credit: Ed Riedmann)

