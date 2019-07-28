Comments
KECKSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Kecksburg UFO Festival kicked off this weekend, celebrating Laurel Highlands’ paranormal past.
The event is hosted by the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, and this is the 14th year the festival has been celebrated.
The paranormal-themed UFO festival is features guest speakers, costumes, fireworks, games, and vendors with souvenirs for UFO enthusiasts.
More than 50 years ago, on Dec. 9, 1965, some people claim they saw a UFO smash into the woods outside of Kecksburg. Others say it was space junk, a meteor or nothing at all.
Either way, Kecksburg isn’t missing the chance to celebrate. The festival stretches from July 26 to July 28.
