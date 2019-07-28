LATROBE (KDKA) — The Steelers are one of a few teams that hold a women’s training camp and more than 300 ladies from 23 different states took the field at St. Vincent’s Sunday afternoon.

They learned a little bit of football but had a lot of fun.

Today was the first time in nine years that Pamela Moore was back home and reunited with her sisters and she came all the way from Hawaii.

“This is the best ever,” she said. “It was a bucket list to come to training camp in Latrobe.”

Pamela wasn’t the only one to make a cross-country trip to Latrobe, it’s a yearly event for Lori Ann Kearse who came from Las Vegas.

“I love this, I think it’s a lot of fun and it’s great exercise,” she said.

Former Steelers’ kicker Shaun Suisham was one of five former players to take the field for the camp today.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and these ladies are a lot of fun,” he said.

To end the day? These ladies kicked Super Bowl-winning field goals.

“We set them up, we try to recreate the pressure, the situation that an NFL kicker would have in a game,” Suisham said. “We’re running from the sideline with a full operation, snap, hold, kick, under the clock. The last two times the ladies came through and we won the Super Bowl!”

Today was the first of three events the Steelers will hold for the ladies, two more are planned for September 16 and again on November 1.