PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ladies and gentlemen of Picklesburgh, say hello to your new mayor and still pickle juice drinking champion: Joe George!
For the second year in a row, Joe George took home the title of pickle juice drinking champion by finishing a quart of pickle juice in just over six seconds.
This afternoon, Mayor @billpeduto joined @DowntownPitt for #Picklesburgh!
The Mayor crowned Joe George as the Mayor of Picklesburgh. Joe took home a back to back pickle juice drinking championships in just over 6 seconds. pic.twitter.com/bHJRh6yLza
— Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) July 28, 2019
“The adrenaline was pumping, people were trash-talking, but I let my work show everything,” George said. “There’s no contest, I’m the best! There wasn’t any dignity and there ain’t no doubt, I’m mayor of Picklesburgh!”
Mayor Bill Peduto was on hand to crown Joe George as the official Mayor of Picklesburgh in honor of his victory.
You must log in to post a comment.