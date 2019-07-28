HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ladies and gentlemen of Picklesburgh, say hello to your new mayor and still pickle juice drinking champion: Joe George!

For the second year in a row, Joe George took home the title of pickle juice drinking champion by finishing a quart of pickle juice in just over six seconds.

“The adrenaline was pumping, people were trash-talking, but I let my work show everything,” George said. “There’s no contest, I’m the best! There wasn’t any dignity and there ain’t no doubt, I’m mayor of Picklesburgh!”

Mayor Bill Peduto was on hand to crown Joe George as the official Mayor of Picklesburgh in honor of his victory.

