



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weather has been gorgeous, but it’s soon going to be time to break the umbrellas back out.

After a nice and clear night, Pittsburgh is waking up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures around the high 60s and low 70s.

Some showers are rolling in from Ohio, but they’re starting to fall apart.

An isolated shower is possible in spots today as a weak disturbance passes by to our north.

However, most of us will remain rain-free until Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Our sunny streak will end Tuesday morning when a frontal system swings through bringing shower and thunderstorm chances through the day.

After that front, Wednesday brings gradual clearing and some lower 80s and sun for the rest of the week.

As we end July, the month is running 2 degrees warmer than average.

As far as rainfall, the month is 3.43 inches above normal with the total more than 9 inches above normal for the year so far.

