



UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Shots were fired at multiple locations in Uniontown, injuring four people.

Police say Dunlap Street and Pershing Court were both the scenes of shootings, injuring a total of four people.

According to Uniontown Police, there were people injured at the shooting at Pershing Court. They say there was also a shooting on Dunlap Street. They did not say if there were any injuries there. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 28, 2019

According to police, a man and a woman were injured at Pershing Court, and a man and a woman were injured at Dunlap Street.

One man is in critical condition and was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The other three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

The Pershing Court shooting happened around 4 a.m. this morning at a house party.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody. Anderson Dwayne Gregg, 37, is facing attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault charges.

The criminal complaint says a black GMC was seen traveling at a high speed just a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

They say they stopped the vehicle and identified the driver. Inside, they reportedly found a rifle.

Neighbors tell KDKA’s Chris Hoffman that this is not the first time they’ve had a shooting in the area. They say it’s routine, and some are looking to move.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.