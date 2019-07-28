HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, Fayette County, Local TV, Shooting, Shooting Investigation, Uniontown


UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Shots were fired at multiple locations in Uniontown, injuring four people.

Police say Dunlap Street and Pershing Court were both the scenes of shootings, injuring a total of four people.

According to police, a man and a woman were injured at Pershing Court, and a man and a woman were injured at Dunlap Street.

One man is in critical condition and was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The other three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

The Pershing Court shooting happened around 4 a.m. this morning at a house party.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody. Anderson Dwayne Gregg, 37, is facing attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault charges.

(Photo Credit: Uniontown Police)

The criminal complaint says a black GMC was seen traveling at a high speed just a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

They say they stopped the vehicle and identified the driver. Inside, they reportedly found a rifle.

Neighbors tell KDKA’s Chris Hoffman that this is not the first time they’ve had a shooting in the area. They say it’s routine, and some are looking to move.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments (2)