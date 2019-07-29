HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Handgun, Local News, Pittsburgh International Aiport, TSA, Weapon Confiscated


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Another gun was found at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint, adding to the 22 guns already confiscated this year.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration reportedly stopped a local man who was carrying a .380 caliber handgun loaded with 14 bullets in his carry-on bag.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh International Airport TSA)

The Coraopolis resident was detained for questioning by the Allegheny County Police.

Nationwide last year, a total of 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints, which is an approximate 7 percent increase from the previous year, according to the TSA.

RELATED STORIES:
Butler County Woman Caught With Loaded Gun At Pittsburgh International Airport
Third Gun Stopped At Pittsburgh International Airport This Week
Tennessee Man Stopped With Loaded Gun At Pittsburgh International Airport
Another Gun Confiscated At Pittsburgh Airport, Already 21 Found This Year
Man Caught With Loaded Gun At Pittsburgh International Airport

Comments