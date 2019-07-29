PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Another gun was found at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint, adding to the 22 guns already confiscated this year.
On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration reportedly stopped a local man who was carrying a .380 caliber handgun loaded with 14 bullets in his carry-on bag.
The Coraopolis resident was detained for questioning by the Allegheny County Police.
Nationwide last year, a total of 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints, which is an approximate 7 percent increase from the previous year, according to the TSA.
