



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native and Little Miss North America 2019 was removed from her flight after she got sick.

Bettis Bierenbaum, 8, was taken off her Southwest Airlines flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of motion sickness on Sunday night.

Bettis was still wearing her crown and sash after attending an out-of-state charity event when she was told to get off the plane before takeoff.

“Usually, she gets a little bit sick and then she feels better immediately,” said Bettis’ mom Gretchen.

“I get motion sickness on planes and cars all the time,” Bettis said.

Grethen said Bettis suffers from motion sickness and travel anxiety, which led to her daughter throwing up before the plane ride back to Pittsburgh.

Then family said they were then ordered off the airplane and the flight crew blamed Bettis.

“I turned around to pick up my purse and my carry on bag, and she was gone,” Gretchen said.

“I didn’t know what was happening. I thought I was in big trouble,” Bettis said.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement to KDKA:

Our Employees became aware of a Passenger’s illness during pre-boarding and again after boarding the Aircraft. Our Flight Attendants were concerned for the Passenger’s well-being on the flight after observing symptoms. Emergency services were offered to the Passenger, but denied by parents. Our Flight Attendants followed established protocols. We sincerely regret any disappointment created by the situation. Our Customers’ wellbeing is our foremost concern.

Bettis, named after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis, was named Little Miss North America 2019 in March.