



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grammy Award winning Chance the Rapper is bringing his latest tour to Pittsburgh in the fall.

The Big Day Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

If you want to get tickets, plan accordingly. They go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

🚨BREAKING! @chancetherapper just announced his tour in support of his debut album The Big Day.

🎟️Tickets for October 6th go on sale Friday at 10am! pic.twitter.com/O2fLN46Z1m — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) July 29, 2019

The 35-stop tour promotes the rapper’s new album of the same name.

The tour begins in San Francisco in September and wraps up in November in Miami.

For more information on ticket sales, visit the PPG Paints Arena website at this link.