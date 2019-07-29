HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chance The Rapper, Concert, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, PPG Paints Arena


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grammy Award winning Chance the Rapper is bringing his latest tour to Pittsburgh in the fall.

The Big Day Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

If you want to get tickets, plan accordingly. They go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

The 35-stop tour promotes the rapper’s new album of the same name.

The tour begins in San Francisco in September and wraps up in November in Miami.

For more information on ticket sales, visit the PPG Paints Arena website at this link.

Comments