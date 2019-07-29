



PITTSBURGH (KDKDA) — The man charged in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman in McKeesport was found not guilty.

According to Allegheny County court records, Judge Randal B. Todd found Daniel Bizzelle not guilty Monday in the shooting death of Samantha Klavora.

The incident happened July 16, 2017 outside a bar in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue in Mckeesport. Klavora was shot six times.

Bizzelle, 27, was charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm and recklessly endangering another person.

Klavora was standing next to a man who police said was the intended target of the shooting. He was wounded in the incident. Investigators suspect the shooting was in retaliation for the fatal shooting of a McKeesport man.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday that during a three-day nonjury trial earlier this month, Brian Kellum identified Bizzelle as the shooter in a photo, but Judge Todd said that Kellum did not let anyone know at the scene of the incident that night who was responsible for the shooting.

The Post-Gazette also reported Kellum was the man injured in the shooting and the prosecution’s key witness.