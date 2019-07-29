



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Do you think the existing transportation networks in Pittsburgh work well?

Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has its eyes set on the year 2070. The city has launched a 2070 transportation vision plan as a public engagement effort to revitalize Pittsburgh transportation.

The project reportedly challenges the public to think about the transportation needs and solutions if the city ever recovers a significant portion of the population over the next 50 years that was lost in the last half-century.

#Pittsburgh has launched public engagement efforts to develop an ambitious & far-reaching transportation vision plan & needs input. @PghDOMI's PGH MOBILITY 2070 will guide investment & more in a complete & connected network of infrastructure. Join us: https://t.co/fIRhrzgmKN pic.twitter.com/DDxOQ1owBV — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) July 29, 2019

There are three city-wide initiatives anticipated for the project: Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, Bike Plan, and Complete Streets Design Guidelines.

D.O.M.I has a 2070 transportation Vision Plan website that goes into more detail of the expected work.

Both a survey for interested residents and an interactive online map can be found on the website as well.

A list of events for the transportation vision plan can be found here.