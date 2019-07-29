Comments
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say a park worker in West Virginia has died after falling into the Ohio River.
News outlets report that the West Virginia Department of Commerce said the body of 69-year-old Ed Piggott was found Monday morning.
Piggott fell into the river while working at Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park near Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice expressed his condolences to the Elizabeth man’s family in a tweet.
