HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is warning that food stamp benefits for about 200,000 people are jeopardized by a Trump administration move to stop allowing states to exceed federal income eligibility thresholds.

Wolf said Monday that such a change would primarily affect the elderly, the disabled and lower-income families. He also says it’ll result in fewer school lunches.

In Pennsylvania, more than 1.7 million people are in the food stamp program, called the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Current federal guidelines forbid people who make more than 130% of the poverty level from getting food stamps.

But most states bypass the limits under a federal policy that allows people who receive benefits through other government programs to automatically qualify for SNAP.

The Trump administration seeks to end that policy.

