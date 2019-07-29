Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is buying one fan 2019 season tickets.
The Steelers WR signed Joel Schock’s head last week and guaranteed Schock season tickets if he got the signature tattooed on his head, which already has the Steelers logo inked on it.
Schock came through and so did Smith-Schuster, who tweeted Sunday that the die-hard Steelers fan has season tickets now.
Yup, I got him, he’s got season tickets now. Respect!! 🤝 https://t.co/67KIpFkdau
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) July 28, 2019
It’s been a busy Training Camp at Saint Vincent College for Smith-Schuster, who also helped a couple with a gender reveal last week.
