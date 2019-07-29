



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA)– As summer comes to an end, we’re 60 days closer to Kennywood’s Phantom Fright Nights!

The annual scare-fest was nominated for USA TODAY’S 10 Best Theme Park Halloween Events Readers’ Choice Award.

Kennywood is among 19 other attractions nominated across the country.

General Manager Jerome Gibas said, “We are honored to see Phantom Fright Nights nominated as one of the nation’s best Halloween theme park events.”

“Each year we want to create a unique and fresh experience for our guests. We’re looking forward to the thrills and scares creeping your way this fall,” said Gibas.

Phantom Fright Nights has finished in the top 10 of Best Theme Park Halloween Events for the past three years.

The voting poll is open to the public for the next four weeks. Anyone can vote for their favorite attraction once a day.

The top winners of the contest will be announced on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Along with the nomination, Kennywood is also currently recruiting new team members who are ready to become Scare Actors. The park is looking to hire as estimated 200 seasonal employees.

Anyone interested can visit Kennywood’s website to apply.

Phantom Fright Nights opens on Friday, Sept. 27 and continues through Oct. 27 on select days.