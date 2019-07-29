



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Greene County marijuana grower/processor was denied a permit renewal application by the Department of Health.

AGRiMED Industries has been growing marijuana, but the Department of Health said its processing equipment is not operational, so it hasn’t been processing or shipping medical marijuana.

This decision to deny their permit renewal application follows a cease-and-desist order that was issued when ARGiMED couldn’t produce records establishing how or when marijuana was destroyed.

A day after that cease-and-desist order, the grower/processor was cited for record-keeping.

Without a permit, the Department of Health requires AGRiMED to dispose of any remaining seeds, plants and products. The Department of Health also has to supervise this disposal.

In a press release, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program has been one of the most successful in the country, and credits that success to holding grower/processors and dispensaries accountable.