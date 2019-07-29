HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Motorcycles, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, Sen. Camera Bartolotta


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bill making its way through Harrisburg would make it illegal to deposit grass clippings on the road.

State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, who serves parts of Beaver, Greene and Washington counties, introduced the bill.

She says the goal is to keep motorcyclists safe.

Grass clippings on the road can make it extremely slippery for motorcyclists, similar to hitting a patch of ice in the winter.

Sen. Bartolotta also says the grass clippings can clog storm drains, making flooding worse.

To learn more about the proposal, including the fines that would be imposed, visit this link.

Comments