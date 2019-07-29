Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bill making its way through Harrisburg would make it illegal to deposit grass clippings on the road.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, who serves parts of Beaver, Greene and Washington counties, introduced the bill.
She says the goal is to keep motorcyclists safe.
Grass clippings on the road can make it extremely slippery for motorcyclists, similar to hitting a patch of ice in the winter.
Sen. Bartolotta also says the grass clippings can clog storm drains, making flooding worse.
To learn more about the proposal, including the fines that would be imposed, visit this link.
