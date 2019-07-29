Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading pitcher Jordan Lyles.
The Pirates announced Monday the Brewers acquired Lyles from the Pirates.
Ken Rosenthal first reported the news.
The #Brewers have acquired RHP Jordan Lyles from the #Pirates, sources tell The Athletic.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2019
The Pirates are receiving right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce in the trade, the squad announced.
Ponce has gone 1-3 with 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 27 relief appearances with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers this season.
The 25-year-old pitcher was a second-round pick in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.
