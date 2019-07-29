HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading pitcher Jordan Lyles.

The Pirates announced Monday the Brewers acquired Lyles from the Pirates.

Ken Rosenthal first reported the news.

The Pirates are receiving right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce in the trade, the squad announced.

Ponce has gone 1-3 with 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 27 relief appearances with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers this season.

The 25-year-old pitcher was a second-round pick in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

