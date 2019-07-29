HERE WE GO:Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Convenience Store, Domestic Dispute, Ohio, Sharonville, Sheriff's Deputies, Simple Assault Charges

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (KDKA)– An officer’s duties are never at rest. On the way home from a weekend trip in Cinncinatti, three Pittsburgh Sheriff’s Deputies handled a domestic dispute.

Deputies Frost, Green, and Roberts took a pit-stop at a convenience store in Sharonville where they heard a woman screaming in a nearby car.

A couple was found fighting in that car when the male suspect began waving a knife around.

The group removed the man from the vehicle and disarmed him before calling the local authorities.

The unnamed female driver stated that she and her partner were arguing about him buying more alcohol due to his, at the time, level of intoxication.

Deputies reported that 38-year-old Wally Brown was heavily intoxicated and had punctured the interior of the vehicle in the ceiling, dashboard, and seat.

Police detained Brown and took him into custody. He was charged with Simple Assault and Inducing Panic.

Comments