Steelers Training Camp Kicking Off At St. Vincent College
Pittsburgh Native And Little Miss North America 2019 Removed From Flight Because Of Sickness
Pittsburgh local and Little Miss North America 2019 was removed from a flight after she got sick.
East Pittsburgh Residents Gather To Voice Concerns About Neighborhood Violence
Dozens of people gathered in East Pittsburgh tonight voicing concerns about neighborhood violence.
Pittsburgh Weather: Stretch Of Beautiful Weather Coming To An End, Rain And Storms Moving Back In
Changes begin as soon as tonight as a cold front nears the area. The front will stall and set up north-south.
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Streak To End Soon
The weather has been gorgeous, but it's soon going to be time to break the umbrellas back out.
Pirates Trade Lyles, Lose To Reds 11-6 On 10-Run Inning
Jose Iglesias' grand slam completed Cincinnati's 10-run second inning and the Reds beat the Pirates 11-6 Monday night after Pittsburgh traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers.
Report: Heinz Field Name Could Change In 2021
It looks like Heinz Field will get a name change in the next couple years.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
PTL Links: July 29, 2019
July 29, 2019 at 9:31 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Dr. Mike Hutchinson of Animal General
Animal Friends
Getaway Cabins
WW (Weight Watchers)
WW Recipes
NamastHay Goat Yoga of Pittsburgh
