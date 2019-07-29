Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Local police are warning residents about overnight thefts from unlocked vehicles in multiple neighborhoods.
The Ross Township Police Department posted on Facebook saying they’ve had a number of reports about thefts from vehicles in the Highland Pines and the Highland Village neighborhoods.
They say all the vehicles were left unlocked.
In the post, they remind residents to not leave their valuables inside their vehicles. They also remind people to lock their doors.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious at night is asked to call 911 immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.