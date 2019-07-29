PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police officer needed more than a dozen stitches to his face after authorities say he was punched by a man accused of being aggressive to his neighbors at a block party.

Pittsburgh Police say they had to use a Taser to bring 48-year-old Charles O’Leary into custody.

According to police, it all started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to Shady Avenue over a fight at a block party.

Investigators say O’Leary came out of his home as the party was going on and threw part of a drum set at one of his neighbors. The man suffered a large bruise on his leg as a result.

“Some of the (screaming) was inaudible because he was screaming so loud,” the neighbor told KDKA. “But a lot of swear words, a lot of screaming, just totally out of control. Obviously, he wanted us to turn it down. He didn’t ask nicely.”

When police arrived, they tried to handcuff O’Leary, but authorities say he became aggressive toward the officers.

When the police asked O’Leary for identification, he screamed, “Do you want to shoot me?”

Police say O’Leary punched the arresting officer in the face several times. The officer then used his Taser, and took O’Leary into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where he had to get “more than a dozen stitches” for severe lacerations on his face.

O’Leary is facing charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, simple assault and simple trespass.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail.