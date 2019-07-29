



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Viola Davis is back in Pittsburgh.

Davis is set to star the latest film adaptation from the works of playwright and Pittsburgher August Wilson. Denzel Washington is producing the film version of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Davis will play Ma Rainey in the Netflix film.

But it’s not all work for Davis while in Pittsburgh.

Over the weekend, she tweeted out a photo from Kennywood. She had the chance to ride the park’s newest coaster, the record-breaking Steel Curtain in Steelers Country.

She tweeted: “Sweating at @Kenny_Kangaroo after the awesome Steel Curtain ride”

Netflix has been in town scouting locations this summer for the film, which also stars Chadwick Boseman, best known for the superhero movie, “Black Panther.”

Davis and Washington filmed August Wilson’s “Fences” in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 2016.

“Ma Rainey,” set in 1920s Chicago and follows the life of blues singer Ma Rainey.